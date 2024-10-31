Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Insider Kirk Chartier Sells 17,644 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,531,499.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Up 1.3 %

ENVA stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

