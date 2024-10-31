Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $178,500.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

ELVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,436. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $167,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

