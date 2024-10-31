EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 950,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $97.48. 16,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.