Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ESOA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 88,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,057. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Energy Services of America news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,439.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,057. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

