Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Energy Focus Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.