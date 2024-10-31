Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.190-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-$4.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.8 %

EHC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 453,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,032. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.