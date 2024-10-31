EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.500-21.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.50-21.00 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
