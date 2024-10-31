Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 78500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Get Electrum Discovery alerts:

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.