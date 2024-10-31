Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Elah Price Performance

Shares of ELLH stock remained flat at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. Elah has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

