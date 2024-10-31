Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Edge Resources Stock Performance
