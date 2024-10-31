eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

