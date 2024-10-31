Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of EVN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 137,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

