Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $342.81, but opened at $325.00. Eaton shares last traded at $328.30, with a volume of 314,060 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.06. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Eaton by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

