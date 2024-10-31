Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-10.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-10.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $17.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.10. 600,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton has a 52-week low of $198.68 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average is $318.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

