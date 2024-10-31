Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 716 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

