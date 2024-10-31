e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.89% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $54,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $15,585,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE ELF traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.09. 762,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

