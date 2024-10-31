E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $86,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,307,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

