Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,017 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.84% of Dynatrace worth $133,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

