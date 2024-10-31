Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $2.40-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNB

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.