Drift Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $107.21 million and $21.04 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Drift

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,249,183 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,249,183.275461 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.48558477 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $20,625,637.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

