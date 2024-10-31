Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $23.85 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $23.85 billion and $2.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008612 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00098213 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,600,026,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
