Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT opened at $213.70 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

