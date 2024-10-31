Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

