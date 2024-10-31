Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,168,176 in the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

BSY opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

