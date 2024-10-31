Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after buying an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after buying an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.98 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

