Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.96.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

