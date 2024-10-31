Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

