Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $621.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.94 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.98 and a 200-day moving average of $626.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

