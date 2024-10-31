Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.