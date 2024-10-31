Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of GGLL traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 1,721,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,921. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

