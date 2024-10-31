Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.2 days.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

