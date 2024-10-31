Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.2 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.
About Diageo
