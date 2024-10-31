dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.51 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.51 million and $2,140.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99496496 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,965.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

