Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.66 and last traded at $123.69. 2,165,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,207,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

