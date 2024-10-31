Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 156,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

