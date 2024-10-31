Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of DAY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 1,564,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,964. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $169,117. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,600,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

