Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 1,961,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $36,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $689,072. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

