DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$10.05 EPS.
DaVita Stock Performance
DVA traded down $17.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,192. DaVita has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DaVita
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.