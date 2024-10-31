Davis Rea LTD. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $266.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

