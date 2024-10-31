Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 3.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 27,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

