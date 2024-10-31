CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Shares Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 203,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 124,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
CXApp Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
CXApp Company Profile
CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CXApp
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.