CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. CVRx updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CVRx Stock Up 31.0 %

CVRx stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 8.85. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

