CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 59,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 859,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative net margin of 422.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at $8,237,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 232.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 99.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

