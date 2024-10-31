CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, Zacks reports. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

