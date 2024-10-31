CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

