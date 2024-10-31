Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $138.05, but opened at $113.75. Crocs shares last traded at $114.51, with a volume of 1,948,475 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

