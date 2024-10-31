Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.820-12.900 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 2,362,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

