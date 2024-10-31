Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

