Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Crocs stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crocs by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $10,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crocs by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $3,358,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

