Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director John B. Replogle Buys 2,240 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crocs Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 2,775.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.