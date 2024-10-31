Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Brian Gleason Sells 2,841 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

